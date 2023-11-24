Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

ACOR opened at $9.80 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Featured Stories

