Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATNM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.60 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.53. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 401.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 385,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 288,949 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 197,494 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

