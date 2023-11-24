Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) CTO Purchases $86,800.00 in Stock

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) CTO Joseph M. Wong acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,744.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.04. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.