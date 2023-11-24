AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,132,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,732 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $71,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,159,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AerCap by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after buying an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.59. 79,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,404. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $69.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

