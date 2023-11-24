Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $32,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

