Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0019

Aion (AION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $414.37 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00137755 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00037904 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023619 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007915 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002682 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 94.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.