Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $640,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.