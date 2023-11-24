Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is 7G Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

7G Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 5.2% of 7G Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. 7G Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.62. 7,770,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,374,727. The stock has a market cap of $201.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

