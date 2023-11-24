AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.11% of AllianceBernstein worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $526,000. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.98 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

