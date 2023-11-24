Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 233,672 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for approximately 3.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 5.66% of Allison Transmission worth $286,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California First Leasing Corp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 93.2% in the second quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 42,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 171.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,931,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Insider Activity

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,322 shares of company stock valued at $855,018. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,443. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.05%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

