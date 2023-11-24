Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $268.45

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $268.45 and last traded at $266.72, with a volume of 73457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AMR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.30 and its 200 day moving average is $193.74.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $741.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

