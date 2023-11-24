Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $207.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.93. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.95.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.