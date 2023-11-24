Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Altai Resources Inc. (CVE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Altai Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

About Altai Resources

(Get Free Report)

Altai Resources Inc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and natural gas, and gold properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Sorel-Trois Rivieres natural gas property comprising five oil and gas and reservoir licenses covering an area of approximately 68,483 hectares located in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altai Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altai Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.