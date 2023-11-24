Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.69.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$18.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$885.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.08. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.50 and a 52 week high of C$23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

