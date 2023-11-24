Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

AMRN opened at $0.78 on Monday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Amarin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 759.9% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at $16,575,000,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

