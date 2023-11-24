AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMC. B. Riley decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

NYSE AMC opened at $6.99 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,916 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $6,406,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,760,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 1,315,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

