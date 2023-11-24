AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 134,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 421,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCX

AMC Networks Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $671.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.