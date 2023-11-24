American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.07.

Get American International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AIG

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $65.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.