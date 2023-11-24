American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 0.6 %
AMS opened at $2.39 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.69.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
