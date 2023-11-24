Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,434 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $66,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AMP traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.38. 50,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $358.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

