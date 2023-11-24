AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,847,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $782,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.75.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,520. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $155.65 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

