Analysts Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) PT at $155.44

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.44.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 63.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,010.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,118 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

