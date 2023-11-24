Analysts Set The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT at $112.40

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENSG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $108.53 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $109.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,122,193.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,923,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.