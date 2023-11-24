Analyzing Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO)

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) and Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of 374Water shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of 374Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 374Water and Erayak Power Solution Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -406.05% -44.86% -42.17% Erayak Power Solution Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Erayak Power Solution Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 374Water and Erayak Power Solution Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $3.02 million 50.52 -$4.69 million ($0.04) -28.75 Erayak Power Solution Group $26.91 million 0.38 $3.48 million N/A N/A

Erayak Power Solution Group has higher revenue and earnings than 374Water.

Summary

Erayak Power Solution Group beats 374Water on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc. offers a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. It serves agricultural, defense, food and beverage, oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, waste management and remediation, and municipal markets. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. The company's products are used in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products. It operates in China, France, Poland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Erayak International Limited.

