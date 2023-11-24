Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Sells $244,000.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cedric Francois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

