Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $514,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,059,813 shares in the company, valued at $45,434,183.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $900,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $514,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,059,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,434,183.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,164 shares of company stock worth $9,241,686. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 588,875 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,166,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 577.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 42,714 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,206,000 after acquiring an additional 852,331 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $47.63 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

