Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,686 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $69,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.93. 597,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,986,864. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $157.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.97.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.