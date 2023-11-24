ARAW 24 Hour Volume Hits $175.20 (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. ARAW has a total market cap of $41,442.06 and $175.20 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.00002071 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

