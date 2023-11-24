Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Up 5.6%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.66 and last traded at $54.65. Approximately 511,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 534,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACLX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arcellx from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of -0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

