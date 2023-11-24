Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.62. 69,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,243. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.