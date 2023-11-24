Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ARCO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

ARCO stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,582,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,355,000 after buying an additional 2,888,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,417,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

