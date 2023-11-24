Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Laura A. Williams Sells 2,581 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Laura A. Williams sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $11,253.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,592.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of ARDX opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Ardelyx by 47.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,901 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after buying an additional 2,237,993 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

