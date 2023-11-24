Argus Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Sell

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.45.

NYSE:PXD opened at $236.25 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $258.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

