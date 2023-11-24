Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,718 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $104,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.74. 268,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,381. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $221.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,945 shares of company stock valued at $28,853,443. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.