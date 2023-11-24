Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $83.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $84.23.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,108,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,896,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,711,000 after buying an additional 727,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 649.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 587,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,725,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

