Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 234,322 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 176,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Artivion from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Artivion had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Artivion by 89.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Artivion by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Artivion by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Artivion by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Artivion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

