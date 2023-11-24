Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Wedbush raised shares of Arvinas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Arvinas stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.86. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $42.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,718,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,217,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,704,000 after acquiring an additional 427,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 19.0% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after purchasing an additional 594,488 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arvinas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

