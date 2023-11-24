Arweave Market Capitalization Tops $512.97 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $512.97 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $7.84 or 0.00020498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,277.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00597043 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00125700 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
