Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Pertento Partners LLP

Pertento Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Aspen Technology comprises 5.8% of Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $27,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.40.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.77. 16,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.70 and its 200-day moving average is $181.19. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

