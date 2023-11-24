Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $468,116.95 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,515 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $468,116.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,873,163.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $458,975.40.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20.

On Friday, October 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $472,239.30.

On Friday, September 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $514,846.80.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $180.55 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $115.24 and a one year high of $215.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atlassian by 156.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $138,509,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $164,186,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.