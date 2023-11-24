ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.00

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 77.67 ($0.97), with a volume of 3990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.97).
ATOME Energy Trading Up 2.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The firm has a market cap of £31.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.86.
ATOME Energy Company Profile
ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ATOME Energy
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Refiners, transporters surge: Niche energy markets defy oil slump
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ATOME Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATOME Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.