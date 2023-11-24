ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.00

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 77.67 ($0.97), with a volume of 3990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.97).

ATOME Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The firm has a market cap of £31.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.86.

ATOME Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATOME Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATOME Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.