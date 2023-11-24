Audius (AUDIO) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Audius has a market capitalization of $216.72 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,214,378,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,167,950,954 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

