Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso Sells 1,100 Shares

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.33, for a total value of C$10,263.00.

Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 5,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.02, for a total value of C$45,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total value of C$25,860.90.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ORA opened at C$9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.36. The firm has a market cap of C$709.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.42. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

