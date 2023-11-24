Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVID

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AVID opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. Avid Technology has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.57). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.37 million. Analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1,062.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.