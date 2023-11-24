Bank of America Lowers Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $49.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKH. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Hills from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $73.98.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Black Hills by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,963,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,907,000 after buying an additional 526,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,015,000 after buying an additional 151,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Black Hills by 0.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,218,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Black Hills by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,038,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,855,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,040,000 after buying an additional 98,435 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

