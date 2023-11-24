Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.54

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.54 and last traded at C$110.43, with a volume of 2369769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$110.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$127.92.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$110.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$115.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.28). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.9202814 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

