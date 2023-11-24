Barclays Cuts Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $32.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.92. 42,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,646. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

