Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Insider Terrence(Terry) O’Brien Acquires 12,722 Shares

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Free Report) insider Terrence(Terry) O’Brien purchased 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.10 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of A$39,374.59 ($25,904.34).

Terrence(Terry) O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bega Cheese alerts:

On Thursday, September 21st, Terrence(Terry) O’Brien 273 shares of Bega Cheese stock.

Bega Cheese Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Bega Cheese Company Profile

Bega Cheese Limited receives, processes, manufactures, and distributes dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures value added consumer products for owned and externally owned brands. The Bulk segment manufactures bulk dairy ingredients, nutritional, and bio nutrient products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bega Cheese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bega Cheese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.