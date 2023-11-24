Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:BEG opened at GBX 120 ($1.50) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.25. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.69 ($1.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £188.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider Peter Wilhelm Wallqvist bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £22,400 ($28,024.52). Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

