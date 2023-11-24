Beldex Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $301.01 million and $2.69 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,105.91 or 0.05557135 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00055933 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,922,715,197 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,975,191 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.